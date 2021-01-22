Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on profit-taking, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings season and facing a dearth of fresh market-moving factors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 per cent or 125.41 points to end at 28,631.45, while the broader Topix index slid 0.21 per cent or 4.00 points to 1,856.64.

AFP