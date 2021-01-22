You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 2:33 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on profit-taking, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings season and facing a dearth of fresh market-moving factors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 per cent or 125.41 points to end at 28,631.45, while the broader Topix index slid 0.21 per cent or 4.00 points to 1,856.64.

Jan 22, 2021
Energy & Commodities

US rock legend inspiring Fortescue founder's green steel revolution

[SYDNEY] Andrew Forrest, billionaire founder of iron ore empire Fortescue Metals Group, is "runnin' down a dream" of...

Jan 22, 2021
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower; post weekly gain on US stimulus plan

[SYDNEY] Australian shares eased slightly after three sessions of gains on Friday, but ended the week 1.3 per cent...

Jan 22, 2021
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's FGV says shareholders urged to reject Felda's takeover offer

[KUALA LUMPUR] The non-interested directors of Malaysian palm oil giant FGV Holdings have recommended that...

Jan 22, 2021
Real Estate

China cracks down on fake divorces that let people buy more properties

[BEIJING] A resurgence in real estate prices in Shanghai and Shenzhen has prompted the authorities to rein in...

Jan 22, 2021
Consumer

Bond movie 'No Time To Die' delayed again by pandemic

[LOS ANGELES] Much-delayed James Bond movie "No Time To Die" was postponed again due to the pandemic Thursday, with...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for