[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, with investor sentiment dampened by rising US-China tensions over Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.18 per cent or 38.42 points at 21,877.89, while the broader Topix index lost 0.87 per cent or 13.67 points to 1,563.67.

AFP