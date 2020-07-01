Tokyo: Stocks close lower on virus worries

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid concerns over the increase in new coronavirus cases in the capital, as Japan's top government spokesperson warned a state of emergency could be re-issued.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed 0.75 per cent or 166.41 points to end at 22,121.73 while the broader Topix index fell 1.29 per cent or 20.16 points to 1,538.61.

AFP