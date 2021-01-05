Tokyo: Stocks close lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears

Tokyo stocks closed down on Tuesday following Wall Street falls on continued jitters over the global spread of coronavirus and ahead of key US Senate runoff elections.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Tuesday following Wall Street falls on continued jitters over the global spread of coronavirus and ahead of key US Senate runoff elections.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index lost 0.37 per cent or 99.75 points to 27,158.63, while the broader Topix index fell 0.19 per cent or 3.37 points to 1,791.22.

AFP