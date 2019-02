[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as declines in US shares weighed on the market with investors focusing on corporate earnings reports.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.59 per cent or 122.78 points to end the session at 20,751.28, while the broader Topix index fell 0.83 per cent or 13.10 points to 1,569.03.

AFP