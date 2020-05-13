You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close lower with eyes on earnings

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 2:50 PM

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, as investors focused on corporate earnings that have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.49 per cent, or 99.43 points, to end at 20,267.05, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.14 per cent, or 2.03 points, to 1,474.69.

