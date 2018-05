[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed flat on Friday, shored up by bargain hunting after pessimism from Washington's cancellation of a planned summit with North Korea.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.06 per cent or 13.78 points to close at 22,450.79, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.22 per cent or 3.95 points to 1,771.70.

AFP