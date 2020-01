Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday with investors discouraged by the further spread of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1.72 per cent or 401.65 points to 22,977.75, while the broader Topix index fell 1.48 per cent or 25.18 points to 1,674.77.

AFP