You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up more than 2%

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 3:03 PM

file741mf4dfpt2ahc3q70v (1).jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed up more than 2 per cent on bargain-hunting Tuesday, recovering much of the previous day's losses, but investors remained cautious on signs of a possible global economic slowdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.15 per cent, or 451.28 points, to end at 21,428.39 while the broader Topix index gained 2.57 per cent, or 40.53 points, at 1,617.94.

Analysts said that investors were buying back shares after a sharp fall of more than three per cent the previous day.

But trading remained nervous, Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We need to watch key economic indicators to be released this week, which will give us the materials to set a market direction."

US stocks ended flat on Monday amid lingering unease over global growth, while traders shrugged off news that an investigation found no evidence of collusion between US President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

The dollar fetched 110.09 yen in Asian trade, slightly up from 109.96 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo trade, Nintendo jumped 4.76 per cent to 31,900 yen after The Wall Street Journal reported the video game maker plans to launch two new Switch console models as early as this summer.

Bluechip exporters gained ground as Toyota rose 2.26 per cent to 6,760 yen with Sony climbing 3.0 per cent to 4,769 yen.

The banking sector, which suffered heavy losses the previous day, recovered moderately, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial up 1.48 per cent at 561.6 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial up 2.29 per cent at 4,005 yen.

Pharmaceuticals were higher, with Daiichi Sankyo soaring 4.75 per cent to 4,452 yen, Astellas 3.24 per cent to 1,684.5 yen and Takeda 2.41 per cent to 4,710 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
4 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
5 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sysma unit bags S$20m Nassim Road bungalow contract

Mar 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening