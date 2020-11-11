You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up on continued hopes for vaccine

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 3:06 PM

file7d4xqcro6bnqxop4kgg.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday on continued optimism for a new coronavirus vaccine, further extending near three-decade market highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.8 per cent or 444.01 points to end at 25,349.60, while the broader Topix index gained 1.7 per cent or 28.27 points to 1,729.07.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 02:50 PM
Transport

China auto sales rise 12.5% in October, seventh straight monthly gain

[BEIJING] Vehicle sales in China rose 12.5 per cent in October from the same month a year earlier, the seventh...

Nov 11, 2020 02:33 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as vaccine euphoria lifts recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] Australia shares ended higher on Wednesday for a fifth consecutive session, powered by financial and...

Nov 11, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Bridgewater's Ray Dalio supports Ant IPO suspension, bullish on China

[SHANGHAI] Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, expressed support on Wednesday for China's abrupt decision...

Nov 11, 2020 02:19 PM
Real Estate

Condo and HDB rents, leasing volume rise again in October: SRX

[SINGAPORE] Rents for both Housing Board (HDB) flats and condominium units continued to rise in October, while...

Nov 11, 2020 02:12 PM
Life & Culture

Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off

[SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia] Every morning, Malaysian pilot Azrin Mohamad Zawawi puts on his white uniform and black...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to launch on Nov 22

Singapore stocks fall at open as vaccine optimism fades; STI down 0.9%

Ascendas Reit prices preferential offering at S$2.96 per new unit

Hong Kong: Stocks dip at start after strong rally

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for