Tokyo: Stocks close up on continued hopes for vaccine
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday on continued optimism for a new coronavirus vaccine, further extending near three-decade market highs.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.8 per cent or 444.01 points to end at 25,349.60, while the broader Topix index gained 1.7 per cent or 28.27 points to 1,729.07.
