You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks down more than 2% on virus worries

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 3:35 PM

doc79gvwkqmnfr152pzmnyq_doc79gf7f49dx09owudo9f.jpg
The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.13 per cent, or 477.96 points, to close at 21,948.23, while the broader Topix index dropped to 1,568.06.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended down more than two per cent on Thursday as investors closely tracked headlines over the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.13 per cent, or 477.96 points, to close at 21,948.23, while the broader Topix index dropped to 1,568.06.

"There are concerns over the spread of new coronavirus infections. The first US case with no link to foreign travel also dampened investor sentiment," Okasan Online Securities strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

As Tokyo trade started, President Donald Trump told a news conference the US was prepared to escalate its response to the outbreak on a "much larger scale" should it continue to spread.

The falls in Tokyo came as global stocks finished mixed, somewhat stabilising after two bruising sessions on worries about the spread of the coronavirus.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 03:11 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC to provide abridged Q1, Q3 results

OCBC will provide abridged financial disclosures for its first-quarter and third-quarter performance in 2020,...

Feb 27, 2020 03:10 PM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water FY19 profit rises 23% to HK$833.5m

CHINA Everbright Water posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit to HK$833.5 million (S$149.3 million) for its full...

Feb 27, 2020 02:27 PM
Companies & Markets

CSE Global Q4 earnings up 60.1% to S$8.1m

MAINBOARD-LISTED CSE Global, which deals in both oil and gas, and telecommunications, posted a 60.1 per cent rise in...

Feb 27, 2020 01:47 PM
Real Estate

Chinatown's Porcelain Hotel up for sale with S$115m guide price

THE Porcelain Hotel, a 138-key boutique hotel in Chinatown, is up for sale via expression of interest with a guide...

Feb 27, 2020 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.9% on day

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Thursday afternoon extending the early session's losses, with the Straits...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly