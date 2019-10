Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Thursday, taking a breather from a recent string of gains as investors watched for developments in Brexit talks in Brussels.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Thursday, taking a breather from a recent string of gains as investors watched for developments in Brexit talks in Brussels.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.09 per cent, or 21.06 points, to 22,451.86, while the broader Topix index was down 0.45 per cent, or 7.35 points, at 1,624.16.

