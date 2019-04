[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks inched up in sluggish trade on Monday amid a lack of fresh market-moving events as a majority of foreign markets were closed and with 10 days of holiday looming in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.08 per cent, or 17.34 point, to close at 22,217.90, while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 per cent, or 1.69 points, at 1,618.62.

AFP