Tokyo: Stocks end higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new trading cues with few other market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.94 per cent or 218.38 points at 23,465.53, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.48 per cent or 7.84 points to 1,631.24.

