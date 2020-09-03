You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end higher on US rallies

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 2:14 PM

file7c4hkz4f35j13emvfbrq.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new trading cues with few other market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.94 per cent or 218.38 points at 23,465.53, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.48 per cent or 7.84 points to 1,631.24.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

[MANILA] The Philippines' unemployment rate dropped in July from a record-high three months ago, the statistics...

Sep 3, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday that it will be taking steps to boost Singapore...

Sep 3, 2020 01:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

SHARES of Catalist-listed Hosen Group surged 70.3 per cent during the morning trading session, prompting a query...

Sep 3, 2020 01:28 PM
Technology

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

A NEW platform in Singapore will seek to develop cybersecurity talent, build a cybersecurity ecosystem and raise...

Sep 3, 2020 01:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

JEFFERIES Singapore has upgraded its recommendation on Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) and Suntec Real Estate...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.