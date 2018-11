[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell for the second straight session on Friday, weighed down by the tech sector, after shares in US chip firms plunged in after-hours trading on concern about their outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.57 per cent or 123.28 points to close at 21,680.34, while the broader Topix index was down 0.59 per cent or 9.67 points at 1,629.30.

AFP