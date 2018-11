[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, led by gains in the construction sector and other firms related to Japan's hosting of the World Expo 2025, with investors paying close attention to talks over the US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.76 per cent or 165.45 points to 21,812.00, while the broader Topix index was firmer by 0.20 per cent or 3.24 points at 1,632.20.

AFP