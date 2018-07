[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as the yen remained cheaper against the dollar, with worries over a US-China trade war receding.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 12.03 points, to 22,609.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 per cent, or 3.93 points, at 1,734.00.

AFP