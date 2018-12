[TOKYO] Tokyo Nikkei opened slightly higher on Tuesday, rebounding from sharp drops the previous day, with investors apparently relieved that Wall Street eked out gains afer a volatile session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.06 per cent or 13.49 points to 21,232.99 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.13 per cent or 2.12 points at 1,587.69.

AFP