[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday on hopes the United States and China will avoid an escalation in trade frictions, and with a cheaper yen also supporting the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.93 per cent, or 201.77, points to 21,804.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.83 per cent, or 13.38 points, at 1,629.10.

AFP