[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street after the United States said it would delay a ban on Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.44 per cent, or 93.01 points, at 21,365.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.36 per cent, or 5.51 points, at 1,555.81.

AFP