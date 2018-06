[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday in cautious trade as market focus shifted from the US-North Korea summit to meetings by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.11 per cent or 25.38 points to 22,903.73 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 per cent or 2.78 points at 1,795.60.

AFP