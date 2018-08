[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday with investors buying into companies with strong earnings and suppliers to Apple after the tech giant hit US$1 trillion in market capitalisation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.32 per cent, or 72.58 points, to 22,585.11 in early trade while the Topix index was up 0.19 per cent, or 3.27 points, at 1,755.36.

AFP