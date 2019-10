[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday helped by an easing in US-China trade tensions and the yen's drop, as investors shrugged off a Japanese survey that showed business confidence continued falling.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.36 per cent or 78.55 points to 21,834.39 in early trade while the Topix was up 0.50 per cent or 7.93 points at 1,595.73.

AFP