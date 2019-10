Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday tracking rallies on Wall Street following a batch of strong corporate earnings, with a cheap yen against the dollar also supporting the Japanese market.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday tracking rallies on Wall Street following a batch of strong corporate earnings, with a cheap yen against the dollar also supporting the Japanese market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.20 per cent or 266.56 points at 22,473.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.04 per cent or 16.77 points at 1,636.97.

AFP