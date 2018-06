[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday supported by a cheaper yen, reflecting speculation about the European Central Bank's possible movement towards ending its massive bond-buying programme.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 per cent or 111.93 points to 22,737.66 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.42 per cent or 7.49 points at 1,785.08.

AFP