[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, supported by a cheaper yen as the dollar strengthened on stronger-than-expected US GDP growth data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.53 per cent, or 113.90 points, to 21,499.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.38 per cent, or 6.18 points, at 1,613.84.

AFP