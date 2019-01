Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors bought on dips after the benchmark Nikkei fell for the third straight session.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors bought on dips after the benchmark Nikkei fell for the third straight session.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.22 per cent or 45.64 points at 20,620.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.13 per cent or 2.09 points to 1,554.69.

