[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from a relatively cheaper yen, with relief prevailing after key central bank meetings ended without causing major market disruptions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.27 per cent or 59.84 points at 22,104.29 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.25 per cent or 3.99 points at 1,619.65.

AFP