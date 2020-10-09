You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 8:18 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on revived hopes for US stimulus, and helped by a cheap yen against the dollar.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on revived hopes for US stimulus, and helped by a cheap yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.22 per cent or 52.49 points at 23,699.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.02 per cent or 0.32 points to 1,655.79.

AFP

