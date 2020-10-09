Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on revived hopes for US stimulus, and helped by a cheap yen against the dollar.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on revived hopes for US stimulus, and helped by a cheap yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.22 per cent or 52.49 points at 23,699.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.02 per cent or 0.32 points to 1,655.79.

AFP