Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, as risk-on investor sentiment continued despite a state of emergency being declared following a jump in new virus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.72 per cent or 198.98 points at 27,689.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.27 per cent or 5.02 points to 1,831.32.

AFP