[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors refocused on sound corporate earnings after two days of falls, but trade remained cautious over global issues, including Italian politics.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.17 per cent, or 37.51 points, at 21,717.85 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 per cent, or 1.77 points, at 1,631.07.

AFP