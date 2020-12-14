Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey showed improvement for the second straight quarter.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey showed improvement for the second straight quarter.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 per cent or 90.45 points at 26,742.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.43 per cent or 7.62 points to 1,789.63.

AFP