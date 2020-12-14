You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 8:23 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey showed improvement for the second straight quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 per cent or 90.45 points at 26,742.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.43 per cent or 7.62 points to 1,789.63.

AFP

