You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on stable yen, rallies in US

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 9:32 AM

nz_nikkei_050334.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday helped by a sharp rebound in Wall Street shares and a halt in the yen's appreciation against the dollar.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday helped by a sharp rebound in Wall Street shares and a halt in the yen's appreciation against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.15 per cent or 243.68 points to 21,343.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.16 per cent or 17.40 points at 1,519.90.

"A surge in US shares and a lull in the yen's appreciation are helping a rebound in Japanese shares," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 107.54 yen in early Asian trade, against 107.55 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher, as Joe Biden's strong performance in the US Democratic primary shifted focus from the coronavirus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on US rout, higher yen

Mr Biden's success in the Super Tuesday contests transformed the landscape in the Democratic battle for the right to take on President Donald Trump, establishing the former vice-president as a major rival to leftist Bernie Sanders, who has worried investors.

In Tokyo, major blue-chip exporters rallied, with Sony trading up 1.67 per cent at 6,925 yen, Toyota up 0.63 per cent at 7,018 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron up 1.07 per cent at 23,095 yen.

Takeda Pharmaceutical rallied 3.40 per cent to 3,892 yen after it announced it will develop a medicine to cure the new coronavirus.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 4.5 per cent at 27,090.86.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist says no relationship with other owners of unit linked to probe

ACCRELIST and its subsidiary Jubilee Industries said that they have no relationship with the individuals who own the...

Mar 5, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street rebound; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday tracking US equities overnight, with the Straits Times Index (STI) rising...

Mar 5, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.09...

Mar 5, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yanlord, Cheung Woh, Tee Int'l, Trek 2000, Accrelist

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Mar 5, 2020 08:56 AM
Technology

US lawmakers seek to step up pressure on UK to reverse Huawei 5G decision

[WASHINGTON] Members of the US Congress on Wednesday took another step to try to prod Britain to reverse its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.