You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 8:17 AM

rk_nikkei_190121.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after two days of profit-taking, with few fresh market-moving headlines as the US market was closed for a public holiday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after two days of profit-taking, with few fresh market-moving headlines as the US market was closed for a public holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 per cent or 191.95 points at 28,434.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.18 per cent or 3.35 points to 1,848.84.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rebound on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost

Australia: Shares close higher on rebound in miners, financials

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up on bargain-hunting

LMIRT raises S$281m in rights issue

Asia: Investors eye recovery as most markets rise, Yellen in focus

Australia: Shares jump 1% on reports Queensland to lift lockdown curbs

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 03:57 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rebound on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rebounded to end higher on Tuesday, marking its sharpest gain since Jan 8, boosted by...

Jan 19, 2021 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close higher on rebound in miners, financials

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended firmer on Tuesday, as mining and financial stocks recovered from sharp losses in...

Jan 19, 2021 03:36 PM
Transport

Europe car sales drop most on record in year bedevilled by virus

[FRANKFURT] European car sales plunged the most on record last year as relatively resilient demand in the second...

Jan 19, 2021 03:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Macquarie Consortium bids S$2.35b for waste firm Bingo

[SYDNEY] Investors including Macquarie Group Ltd. offered A$2.29 billion (S$2.35 billion) for Bingo Industries Ltd....

Jan 19, 2021 02:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

China rescuers drill new 'lifelines' to trapped gold miners

[BEIJING] Chinese rescuers drilled several fresh holes Tuesday to reach at least 12 gold miners trapped underground...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Scion of City Developments strives to salvage China deal

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

Fu Yu founders retire, sell 29.8% stake in company for S$58.3m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for