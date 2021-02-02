Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with worries over the economic impact of Japan's coronavirus-triggered state of emergency offset by sound earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.45 per cent or 127.02 points at 28,218.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.47 per cent or 8.52 points to 1,838.36.

AFP