[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in New York, supported by the stable dollar-yen rate and news that the UK and European Union agreed on a Brexit deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11 per cent or 234.57 points to 21,359.66 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.97 per cent or 15.29 points at 1,596.73.

AFP