You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US relief bill

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 8:22 AM

rk_nikkei_281220.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday in thin trade with overseas investors absent for year-end holidays.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday on positive sentiment over a US Covid-19 relief bill, but investors remained cautious after Japan detected cases of the new strain of the virus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 per cent, or 82.16 points, to 26,738.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.4 per cent, or 6.61 points, at 1,785.02.

 “Investors bought back shares, welcoming Trump’s tweets on the Covid relief bill,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.  

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the massive bill he had previously refused to approve after tweeting that he had “good news” to come.  

“But players remained cautious about the impact of rising coronavirus infections, including the country’s first cases of the new strain, on the Japanese economy,” Mr Horiuchi told AFP.  

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Japan said Saturday it would halt all new non-resident foreign arrivals from overseas from Monday until late January, strengthening its current border restrictions.  

Just before the opening bell on Monday, the government said its industrial production in November was flat compared to the previous month.  

“The market largely ignored the figures,” Mr Horiuchi said.  

The dollar fetched 103.52 yen in early Asian trade, against 103.56 on Friday.  

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rallied 2.6 per cent to 2,977.5 yen following a report that the firm plans to build a massive zero-carbon steel plant running on hydrogen in Austria.  

Nintendo jumped 1.1 per cent to 65,350 yen and Sony gained 0.5 per cent to 9,999 yen as investors bought back shares following recent declines.  But Japan Airlines dropped 2.6 per cent to 1,852 yen with its domestic rival ANA Holdings also down 2 per cent at 2,136.5 yen on concerns over the pandemic. 

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 09:30 AM
Companies & Markets

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

THE manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) has announced a proposed rights issue to raise gross...

Dec 28, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares rise at Monday's open

MALAYSIA share prices started trading on higher ground on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur...

Dec 28, 2020 08:47 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Dec 28, 2020 08:31 AM
Technology

Alibaba hikes share buyback plan to US$10b from US$6b

[BENGALURU] Alibaba Group Holding said on Sunday its board has authorised an increase in the company's share...

Dec 28, 2020 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

Thousands without power, planes delayed as storm Bella lashes France

[RENNES] Thousands were left without electricity and planes were delayed or forced to re-route Sunday as storm Bella...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Maybank Singapore, The Majurity Trust launch special grant

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

Messi to miss last match of 2020, say Barca

Covid vaccinations start from Dec 30, with healthcare workers from NCID

Japan unveils green growth plan for 2050 carbon-neutral goal

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for