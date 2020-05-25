You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on virus hopes

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 9:11 AM

ym-nikkei-250520.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday on expectations the state of emergency will be lifted for the whole nation including economic powerhouse Tokyo.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday on expectations the state of emergency will be lifted for the whole nation including economic powerhouse Tokyo.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.37 per cent or 279.75 points at 20,667.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.16 per cent or 17.20 points to 1,495.00.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is widely expected to lift the state of emergency for Tokyo later in the day, after last week lifting it for the western Osaka region.

Traders are caught between concerns over a second coronavirus wave and US-China tensions on one hand and hopes that lifting the emergency will spur economic recovery in Japan, said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

In Tokyo, major shares were higher, with Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing trading up 1.3 per cent at 53,670 yen, Toyota gaining 1 per cent at 6,354 yen and Sony higher by 0.9 per cent at 6,837 yen.

SEE ALSO

Japan's corporate profit tumbles most since financial crisis

The dollar fetched 107.73 yen in Asian trade, and 107.56 yen in New York on Friday.

On Friday, US stocks finished mostly higher, with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index leading major indices, gaining 0.4 per cent to finish at 9,324.59, an increase of more than 3.4 per cent over the week.

The Dow shed less than 0.1 per cent to end at 24,465.16, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent at 2,955.45.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 08:34 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar looks vulnerable even as economy opens up

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's currency looks set to remain under pressure as global headwinds outweigh the benefits of an...

May 25, 2020 08:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Most publicly-listed companies keep US small-business aid loans

[NEW YORK] More than four-fifths of publicly-listed companies that received emergency small-business loans from the...

May 25, 2020 07:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil dips as US-China tensions add to nerves on global economy

[SYDNEY] Oil slipped in Asia as an escalating war of words between the US and China added to caution over the...

May 25, 2020 07:33 AM
Consumer

India's ITC to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods

[MUMBAI] Indian consumer goods giant ITC is going to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited, the company...

May 25, 2020 06:18 AM
Transport

Aston Martin to tap AMG head as new CEO in management shakeup

[FRANKFURT] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is poised to replace chief executive officer Andy Palmer with the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.