Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 8:21 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal stimulus and receding unease over last week's buying frenzy.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal stimulus and receding unease over last week's buying frenzy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.37 per cent or 106.24 points at 28,468.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.64 per cent or 11.73 points to 1,858.75.

