[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday with a cheaper yen supporting the market, as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's policy board decision later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.62 per cent, or 130.98 points, to 21,418.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.55 per cent, or 8.80 points, at 1,597.09.

AFP