[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday with all eyes on a planned high-level meeting between US and Chinese trade officials later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.69 per cent or 149.21 points at 21,701.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 per cent or 8.48 points at 1,589.90.

AFP