[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by falls on Wall Street and a rise in the yen amid Turkey's financial market crisis.

The key Nikkei 225 index lost 1.20 per cent or 266.61 points to 21,937.61 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 1.17 per cent or 19.88 points at 1,678.15.

AFP