[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of an unprecedented 10 days of holidays beginning this weekend, with a higher yen against the dollar also weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.62 per cent or 138.21 points at 22,169.37 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was off 0.58 per cent or 9.45 points at 1,610.83.

AFP