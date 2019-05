[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with worries growing again on trade as the United States and China show few signs of progress on their dispute.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.93 per cent, or 196.79 points, at 21,063.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix Index was down 0.91 per cent, or 14.11 points, at 1,536.88.

AFP