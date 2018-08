[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending falls in New York on worries prompted by a report that new US tariffs on China are imminent.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.53 per cent, or 121.45 points, at 22,748.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.49 per cent, or 8.50 points, at 1,730.64.

AFP