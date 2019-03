[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as investors took risk-off attitudes after the European Central Bank slashed its 2019 eurozone growth and inflation forecasts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.88 per cent, or 188.41 points, to 21,267.60 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.99 per cent, or 15.84 points, at 1,585.82.

AFP