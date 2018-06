[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday with investors seeming weary after a string of gains this week and ahead of a flurry of diplomacy during upcoming G-7 talks and a historic US-North Korea summit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which had risen for four consecutive days, slipped 0.07 per cent or 15.34 points to 22,807.92 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.22 per cent or 3.95 points at 1,785.06.

APF