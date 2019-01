Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday in cautious trade amid a lingering sense of uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy and a lack of fresh trading clues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.57 per cent or 117.38 points at 20,476.34 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.55 per cent or 8.54 points at 1,538.49.

AFP