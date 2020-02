Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors continued to lock in profits while keeping a close watch on new infections from the novel coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.77 per cent or 182.89 to 23,645.09 in early trade while the broader Topix index was 0.81 per cent or 13.95 points lower at 1,718.19.

