[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investor sentiment worsened on plunging oil prices.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.96 per cent or 188.84 points at 19,480.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix Index fell 0.94 per cent or 13.46 points to 1,418.95.

AFP